Her Husband Broke Her Tea Kettle, So She Refuses To Replace It And Makes Him Buy His Own

After years of replacing things her careless husband breaks, a wife draws a line when he breaks their kettle.

This time, she decides he’s on his own, refusing to replace it and insisting he use the Christmas gift kettle instead.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to buy new things for our house My husband and I share all (essential) house expenses equally and this work for us, e.g. groceries, electricity, etc. As the wife I see myself as the ‘home-maker” and normally buys anything additional out of my own pocket, such as new crockery sets, fans, a rug, TV cupboard etc. Things to make the house more homier. My husband is unfortunately a bit careless, and there are a couple of things that he breaks and normally I replace it.

Naturally.

We (I) bought for Christmas for my mom a nice kettle, it’s in a box under the tree. Last week he broke our (under a year old) kettle and just kept quiet about it until I had to use it. His reply, to all of them, are always ‘I don’t know.” I now refuse to buy a new kettle and refuse him to use the gift. I insist he have to buy the kettle himself as I am of mind that he has this mentality of because he didn’t buy it, he doesn’t look after it.

Sounds likely.

AITA for thinking like this? I believe we will be without an kettle for quiet sometime as he is a bit close-fisted with his money. Ps. I still love him dearly. 😊

Her stance on not replacing the kettle is clear: if he didn’t buy it, he doesn’t get to take it for granted.

Now, it’s up to him to learn the value of looking after things.

Reddit thinks this is super reasonable.

This person recommends a joint bank account.

This person thinks he definitely should be responsible for home purchases.

Like, this isn’t even a question.

Sometimes a little tough love (and a broken kettle) is just what’s needed to get the point across.

Hopefully her husband didn’t get too steamed.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.