Husband Refuses To Share Their Saved Fruit After His Wife Finishes Hers, And It Leads To A Disagreement Over Food Boundaries

Most of the time, food brings people together, but every now and then, it has a way of stirring up some unexpected disagreements.

What would you do if your partner had a habit of eating all their favorite snacks but then wanted a taste of yours?

Would you share without a second thought?

Or would you draw the line and make it clear that your stash is off-limits?

In today’s story, one husband faces this exact dilemma over a certain type of fruit.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for keeping food from my wife? My wife loves fruit. She eats a lot of it, and I, as the person who buys most of the groceries, try to keep the place constantly stocked. Apples, peaches, figs, plums, whatever is in season, it’s on our counter. Right now, it’s persimmon season. We both like very different types. She likes fuyu, and she likes them firm. I like any kind, but mostly hachiya, and I like them the texture of pudding. So I leave mine to ripen, which can take days to weeks sometimes. Neither of us likes the other’s style much. This week, we got a bunch of each at the farmer’s market. I left mine in a basket in the corner of the kitchen. She ate all of hers by midweek, and I got her more at the market, and she ate those, too.

They disagree when it comes to food.

I just started eating mine today and offered her a bite. She said, no, I’ll get my own. And I said, no way, those are mine. I’ve been saving them and you know how much effort it takes to get them the way I like, and you don’t even like them that way. She got upset at this and said this has been my thing our whole marriage. I designate food as mine. All food should be anyone’s to eat if that person wants it at that moment, she says. I personally disagree with this. And I live my life leaving her what is hers, whether it’s half of the leftovers or half a piece of cake or whatever. I don’t just eat things. I consider hers. And I do my best to make sure she has what she likes around. And if I do accidentally eat the entirety of something she wanted, I hear it, believe me. AITA?

Yikes! This couple is serious about their fruit.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about their situation.

These people have a rule for this in their house.

Agree! Her actions are a bit hurtful.

Harsh but very true.

As this person points out, it may be best to buy more fruit next time or make her get her own.

Here’s someone who dealt with a similar situation with a child.

Considering that it takes time for his fruit to ripen, it’s not fair for her to take some of it.

It would be different if the fruit were easy to replace.

