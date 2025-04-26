April 26, 2025 at 2:48 pm

She Noticed Something Strange When Picking Up Her Order From WingStop, But When She Got it Home, It Was Worse Than She Thought

by Ben Auxier

No joke, I literally had WingStop the night before writing this.

And as much as I love wings, it might have been for the last time.

You’ll see what I mean when you look at this video from TikTok user @emilyywarren_:

“We went to the Guelph Wingstop,” she begins, next to some carry-out in her yard. Gelph is a city in Ontario, Canada, by the way.

“…and there’s blood all over our food.”

At first, you might see the red stuff and think, “Honey, that’s the sauce.”

But nope.

“Now, I should have known something was up when the lady that handed me our order had a cut, an open cut all over with blood on her hand, and no Band Aid covering it.

“And we open our food when we get home and like, she was just dripping all over the ******* place with no coverage, no nothing.”

@emilyywarren_

LIKE WHAT- 🤢🤢🤢 @Wingstop this is so disgusting #wingstop edit: y’all can have your arguments but I was just trying to warn my locals of a potential biohazard- it is blood.

♬ original sound – Em💫

We might need to get the authorities involved, here.

Also you need to get some money.

Like, one way or another.

What the HECK was going on in that restaurant?

Man, I have suddenly lost my appetite.

That’s not just gross, it’s a potential hazard.

