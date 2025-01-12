Husband’s Frustration Over Takeout And Mint Oil Smell Escalates, So Wife Tells Him Off For Being Rude While She’s Pregnant

After a long day, a pregnant wife tries to manage her sickness, housework, and kids, but her husband’s complaints about the smell of mint oil and fast food push her over the edge.

AITAH For Telling My Husband Off? My husband (39) and me (33) are having our 2nd child and my 3rd child over all (I have a child from a previous marriage). My husband works a full time job and I run my own at home bakery and sell at farmers markets. I’m maybe 4-6 weeks at this point so still very early and will be going to my first appt in a few weeks. I have been feeling very sick the past few days to the point that some days housework does not get done.

Last night I was up until about 1 am because I felt so bad I couldn’t sleep. My husband comes home from work, I tell him the dog been crying the whole time he has been gone. He replied back “or maybe it’s that horrid smell.” I get upset at this and ask him what he is talking about. He was apparently talking about the mint scented oil i had on a cotton ball to keep me from getting sick. I tell him a little angry “that doesn’t mean you have to be mean about it, because that oil is the only thing keeping me from getting sick.”

Then from there he sees Wendy’s in the trash can and gets upset that I had taken the kids for Wendy’s drive thru for dinner, and that I had not done any housework or dishes (we have no dishwasher so I have to hand wash everything). He also proceeded to tell me the pregnant women at his work can do their job and don’t feel sick, and wanted me to explain to him why this is. I can’t really explain why but tried anyway telling him “idk they probably do feel as bad as I do or maybe they have medicine to help keep them from feel as bad.”

He tried to justify that it was ok for him to be upset because the house smelled bad to him (he does not like mint), the AC was on too high, getting take out is my answer to everything and that he is allowed to feel how he feels.

