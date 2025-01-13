Little Caesars Pizza Is Good, But This TikToker Found A Way To Take It To A Whole New Level. – ‘It’s called crazy crust and you can only ask for it after it’s cooked.’

If you’re looking for good pizza at a great price, Little Caesars is one of the best options around.

TikToker @nicole.ludwig, however, has found a way to make it even better, so she made a video that explains how you can take advantage of this customization option too.

As she is getting out of her car, she videos herself saying, “The other night I got Little Caesars and it was so good that I had to come back.”

We’ve all been there, Little Caesars may be cheap, but it is still really good.

She goes on to say, “You can get a large two-topping pizza for $6 right now, so I got that with pepperoni, but I also have a hack for you that we’re going to show you.”

I’m always down to learn about restaurant hacks!

The TikToker and her friend go into the store and grab their pizza out of the “Pizza Portal” which keeps it hot and ready for you.

They then bring the pizza to the counter and talk to a worker, saying, “Can you guys put the crazy crust on there?”

The worker immediately knows what they want and goes to grab the sauce to put it on the crust.

So basically they put the topping they put on their delicious Crazy Bread onto your crust?

Genius!

As she’s walking out of the restaurant, she says, “It’s called crazy crust and you can only ask for it after it’s cooked.”

She then asks her friend what it is, and he replies, “It’s called crazy crust and I invented it. It’s just butter and parmesan. They’ll put it on the entire pizza too if you ask them.”

That actually sounds really good. I love their Crazy Bread.

I never would have thought of that, but I’m going to give it a try.

Check out the full video to see it for yourself.

Check out the comments as well.

This person says they have been doing this for years.

Here is someone who pays $10 for a one topping, but they are in California.

Someone from Detroit says they have always done it this way.

What a genius hack!

