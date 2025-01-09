Live Chat Agent Told Him He Couldn’t File A Warranty Claim Unless His Headset Was Damaged By Accident, So He “Accidentally” Dropped It So He Could Get A New One

Some people are afraid of talking to customer service agents on the phone.

Like this man who prefers filing a warranty claim over email or live chat.

The live chat agent told him he couldn’t file a claim yet unless the product was damaged by accident. He took that as a hint at what to do next.

Check out the full story below.

Warranty Claim; A Quickie Recently, I had to deal with Amazon’s Asurion protection plan. A relatively expensive Logitech headset of mine had ceased functioning. And after some operation, I realized the mute switch inside was faulty.

This man found out that his headset was still covered by a warranty.

I tried to cash in on my fancy 7-dollar warranty through Amazon, and was told the good news! It was still covered through Logitech, and I didn’t need to use my extended warranty. I was provided a phone number. And being the socially anxious fella’ I am, I ignored it and searched for a live chat or email. No dice.

He found a live chat and communicated his concern about the warranty.

So, back to Asurion. After some fiddling through their very user-unfriendly website, I found a live chat. After a few minutes of waiting, I managed to connect to a person.

The live chat agent told him he couldn’t use the warranty yet.

There was some back and forth, and I was adamant I wanted to use my warranty that I paid for.

“I’m sorry, but, unfortunately, you’ll have to go through Logitech. Our warranty only activates after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. Unless in the case of accident or electrical damage.”

So, he dropped his headset, and they started his claim.

“Oh, okay. Hold on.” “Oh, no! I dropped it and now it’s making a rattling noise. Can I use my warranty now?” “Let’s get started on your claim.” I know the chat operator was working by the book, and I feel like they gave me a little hint on what to do. But I was proud of myself.

Sometimes, social anxiety can really cost you money—or a perfectly fine warranty.

