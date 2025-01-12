He Got A New Mobile Phone For Christmas, But Since The Contract Was Signed By His Mother A Long Time Ago, He Has To Use A Workaround To Get The SIM Card Replaced

With cell phone family plans, many people’s cell phone contracts are actually in someone else’s name.

The man in today’s story shares that his cell phone contract was signed by his mother years ago, and now they don’t even live in the same city.

That’s a problem when it comes to getting help at his local service provider’s store location.

Thankfully, the employee gives him a tip that helps him out.

Ordering is fine by me This is a summary of what happened to me a couple of days ago, as I was trying to replace my phone’s SIM card with a Nano SIM. Nothing crazy, but still a fun story to tell. Backstory: I received a new phone for Christmas, but could not begin to use it right away as it required a Nano SIM, and what I had then was a Micro SIM. Thus I figured I’d just head to one of my mobile services provider’s shops to try and work that out.

Now, for some context, the current contract with the provider was signed back when I was in middle school, so the contract is still in my mother’s name. Thus when I arrived at the shop, the following exchange ensued with the employee: Me: Hello, I’d like to exchange my SIM card for a Nano SIM. Employee: Of course sir, I’ll just need your phone number. Me: gives her the number Employee: Sir, it looks like the contract isn’t in your name? Me: Yeah, it’s in my mother’s name. Employee: In that case sir, I’ll need either that person’s ID or a power of attorney enabling you to act on their behalf.

Me: Unfortunately, I have neither of those. Employee: In that case, I’m afraid that person will have to come to the store to sort this out themselves. Either that, or either one of you can order the card from your customer space on our website. Me: I understand. Have a good day! I then left the shop and immediately whipped out my old phone and hopped onto the customer space (for which I had all the necessary login info) to look up the procedure to order a Nano SIM.

You see, my mother works in another city, and definitely wouldn’t have had the time to come to the shop during their opening hours. I was then informed via the provider’s website that as soon as you order the Nano SIM, you will receive a text message containing a code that you can then use to retrieve your SIM card. Cue the MC.

Apparently they wanted me to order, huh? Fine by me. So I did, and then proceeded to walk right back into the shop not two minutes after leaving, where the same employee led me to a terminal from which I retrieved my Nano SIM. Again, nothing too crazy, just figured I’d share my experience with you guys, cuz not all MC stories need some Karen in them ^^

To be fair, the employee was following the company policy and probably provided the information about ordering online knowing the customer might do exactly what the man in this story did.

It’s probably not the first time this has happened.

