New Boss Fires Employee Claiming His Job Is Redundant, But He Didn’t Realize How Much The Employee Did And Price They’d Pay In A Redundancy Fee

Imagine working for the same company for more than 25 years only to have a new boss come in and change everything.

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the long time employee is smart enough to know how to navigate the situation to his advantage.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Hand over all my tasks so you can get rid of me? ok! Not sure if this is exactly MC but here goes. A few years back I was the IT Contracts and Supplier manager at a large company, been there 25+ years and had a LOT of corporate knowledge, having worked in multiple roles over that time. Also was very well paid due to length of tenure and experience at the company.

All it takes to ruin a company is a new boss.

A new horrible boss gets hired and proceeds to get rid of people he doesn’t like and hires his buddies into various roles. The workplace culture took a nosedive pretty quickly. I knew my time was limited as I wasn’t in his inner circle.

Time to look for a new job.

Seeing the writing on the wall, I started looking for and applying for other roles. The horrible boss gets me in their sights and decides to get rid of me. He was looking to move one of his recently hired buddies to my specialised role (he doesn’t even understand what I do, needing a lot of technical knowledge combined with contract and legal). He tells me he wants to move me onto an upcoming project and to finish off what I am currently working on and not take on any new work. Through all my contacts across the company, I knew there was no new project or even significant budget for one, but I’ll do what I’m told.

He looked for jobs while waiting for the project.

I wrap up my work and tell him I’m ready for the project. He says sit tight, it’s not far away, and ‘don’t start anything else’. So I sit at my desk, applying for other jobs and waiting.

He expected this to happen.

One of the jobs I applied for comes through and get an offer on a Friday morning. That same afternoon the horrible boss comes around and says, the project isn’t happening, and as you have nothing else on your plate, we will have to let you go. Yahtzee!

The boss has no idea what he’s done.

I know there is heaps of work backed up and the poop is going to hit the fan soon when contracts aren’t renewed, services cancelled, etc. I also know my employment contract and they will have to pay a generous redundancy – because the boss told HR my role isn’t required anymore. I say, ok, I guess you will have to pay me a redundancy too? Sure he says, not knowing what he has agreed to.

It worked out really well.

So I go through the redundancy process and at the same time accept the offer of the new job. Come my last day, I happily accept the $200k payout (his face goes pale when he hears of the amount, because it comes out of the teams budget), walk out the door and into the new job the day after. Love my new job, less stress, great culture, a great team, wish I’d left earlier, but then I wouldn’t have got the payout if I resigned. 4 weeks later, I hear the poop is hitting the fan, and they advertise for a new person for my old role as no one knows what to do, because apparently my job was ‘easy’. He didn’t even ask me document what I did to hand over to anyone else.

That boss was so stupid, and it sounds like he paid the price. I’m glad everything worked out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This person shares another story about getting laid off.

This reader’s wife worked at a similar company.

Here’s a story about an older man who volunteered to get laid off.

This reader shares a story about retiring.

Losing a good employee is not good for the company.

Too many managers figure this out too late!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.