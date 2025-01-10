New Neighbor Has Been Nothing But Horrible, So She’s Thinking About Building Something On Her Property That Would Block His Water View

What happens when one neighbor is nice and the other neighbor is not? Sometimes the nice neighbor gets bulldozed by the mean neighbor.

AITA for building on my property and blocking my neighbors water view? Would appreciate some level-headed feedback. Back story; I have lived here 16 years. We are on a nice marsh creek. I used to keep part of the waterfront area wooded but have always intended to build a bulkhead and use it.

I am a single woman and it is expensive, so it has taken some time.

The new neighbors were bad news.

I used to have a trail to run to a friends house back there and had chairs where I enjoyed the view. Got new neighbors and about 5 years ago they clear cut to my property line and started storing stuff on my property. I kept asking him to move their stuff off and saying I wanted to use my land but he would ignore me and do whatever he wanted to.

He had a land survey and proceeded to stabilize his waterfront land and part of mine because he thought he could steal it.

His bad behavior kept escalating and I kept trying to just be nice so I wouldn’t have tension. He got aggressive and sort of threatening and let’s just say I finally popped my top. Cleared my land, got a survey and my property runs directly behind theirs on the water. There is more story about a fence but they did finally install one so he isn’t coming on my land in the middle of the night anymore.

The area behind their house is a better view, plus it is my land I paid for. Both neighbors on either side have built tall viewing towers and I’m interested in doing the same, but it would really block their view. These people have been absolute horrible to me but will also likely live next door for years to come.

WIBTA for building on my own property if it blocks their view? I could place it further away from their house to be courteous but not have as good a view, and block mine from my house. I feel sure they would not have the same courtesy. Anyway, I’m angry so I thought I would see what people with no attachment to the situation think.

