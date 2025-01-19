Her Boyfriend Used To Be Unemployed And She Supported Him. So When She Asked Him To Pay For Her Haircut, He Picks Fight And Refuses Her Request.

Money will make or break most couples.

One newly employed Redditor details an argument with his girlfriend in which he refused to pay for her haircut after she floated him financially.

Read the post below to find out more.

AITA for not paying for my girlfriend’s haircut? Hi everyone. My girlfriend (32f) and I (38m) have been together for two years. I lost my job about three months into our relationship.

But thankfully, his girlfriend came to the rescue.

During this time, she really came through for me and helped out A LOT. I did not have a car, so she would help me deliver orders on Doordash and Grubhub, so I could pay my bills. She also covered the difference out of her pocket if I was running short. To say I’m grateful to her is an understatement.

Naturally, a new job was found, but they weren’t out of the woods yet…

I finally found a new job two months ago. I’m saving up for a car, so she’s been letting me borrow hers. She accrued some debt while I was out of a job, and I have repaid about half of that. However, now I’m worried that she’s starting to only want me for my money.

But this boyfriend started to wonder about his girlfriend’s true intentions.

We got into an argument over the weekend because she called to ask me if she could borrow some money to get a haircut. Apparently, she is running short due to an expected home repair cost, but already paid the hairdresser a deposit that she would have to forfeit if she rescheduled it. I had a long day at work and was exhausted, both mentally and physically. So when I noticed that my phone was ringing, I was really excited to see her name. But after I answered, she immediately asked me for money.

This boyfriend did not respond well to her directness.

I felt crushed because she did it without even asking how my day was first. I told her that I guess I understand what my new role is in her life now, and she threw a huge fit about it. She claims that she “gave me her everything” for a year and a half just to keep a roof over my head, and that she’s accrued debt from when I wasn’t working so I shouldn’t be so opposed to doing her a favor.

He even recalls all the things he’s paid for since.

I recently bought her car a new set of tires and got the brake pads replaced, as well as gave her some money to repay the debts with. I also have paid for the car payment and insurance since I started working because I have it at my place more than she does while I save up to buy my own. So it’s not like I don’t contribute to her expenses already.

But this girlfriend’s alleged “guilt-tripping” has their relationship in peril.

She keeps guilt tripping me because “a haircut is a small ask considering everything I’ve done for you,” which feels very controlling. Now, she won’t talk to me, and I’m scared that she’s going to break up with me without even hearing me out. I hated taking her money when I was jobless and that I have to use her car now; I didn’t want to do it in the first place. Anytime I needed her to pay for something, it was because it was an important expense like my rent or power. So the way she is asking for something unnecessary like a haircut just feels like a slap in the face. AITA?

Is this Redditor in the wrong for making his girlfriend foot the bill?

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

One Redditor mentioned the haircut could even be a gift of support after all she’s done.

Another user said she wanted “her money,” not his.

A commenter followed up by saying that there’s a user; it’s just not the girlfriend.

Finally, a Redditor cut straight to the point.

This boyfriend doesn’t seem to understand how to appreciate a significant other.

Staying single might be for the best.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.