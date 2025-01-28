Persistent Salesman Kept Pushing Her To Buy A Vacuum Cleaner From Him, So She Eventually Agreed But Made Sure He Earned Every Cent

Salespeople with high quotas can be very pushy.

Some are even very hard to say no to.

This person talks about their aunt who didn’t want to purchase a vacuum cleaner, but because the salesman was persistent, she eventually agreed.

She did make him work for it though.

Read the full story below and find out what she made him do.

Monkey Business With a Salesman This happened some 35 years ago. My aunt had a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman come to her house several times trying to sell her a vacuum cleaner. This dude was relentless, and quite pushy about it.

Their aunt wasn’t interested.

She told him repeatedly that she wasn’t interested. The vacuum cleaner was quite expensive. So, she hatched a plan.

She entertained the salesman, but she was acting silly.

The next time he stopped by, she invited him in for the demo. She asked a ton of questions, all while acting silly, like dancing around the house while he was showing her the machine or hanging upside down off the arm of the couch, etc.

She decided to take the vacuum cleaner.

After he finished the demo (which she said took about an hour), she told him she would take it! She said the price was around $200. He was delighted that he was making the sale. She told him she would be right back and went to get a towel and laid it on the floor.

She opened her large plastic monkey (piggy) bank.

She then went to grab the large plastic monkey she kept in the laundry room and lugged it to the living room. The guy was totally confused. Until she pulled the stopper out of the bottom of the monkey and started shaking change out.

She saved a lot of loose change when doing laundry,

See, my aunt, a SAHM, did the laundry for her whole family—her husband and two boys. They had a deal that any change left in the pockets was hers to keep. She had the monkey piggy bank next to the washer and would drop all the loose change in it. She would save up for awhile, then spend it on a new outfit or a salon day.

So she emptied the monkey in front of the salesman.

It had been awhile since she had emptied it. So she figured there was at least a couple hundred bucks in the monkey. My aunt emptied out the monkey on the towel next to the salesman. He just stood there in shock.

She got a new vacuum cleaner.

She then told him she would buy the vacuum cleaner if he counted out all the change. At the end of the day, she had a new vacuum cleaner, and he had to lug $200 in loose change out of the door wrapped in a towel. I have several fun stories about my aunt, but this is one of my favorites. 🤣

