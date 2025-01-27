Rude In-Laws Insult Woman In Their Native Language, But When The Insults Won’t Stop She Lets Them Know That She Understands Exactly What They’re Saying

It’s not nice to say rude things about people especially when they’re sitting right next to you.

But in today’s story, one family seems to think they can get away with it since they assume the family member they’re insulting doesn’t speak their native language.

They’re wrong.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for not telling my husband’s family that I speak their language? My husband Peter (29 m) and I (27 f) have been married for about three years. We have one child together and I was pregnant with our second. I’m western Canadian while he is from Germany. We lived in Canada for a long time, but because of inflation moving back to Germany seemed like a better option for us. We bought a nice house in Hannover where Peter is from.

She had only met her in-laws one other time.

The day after our flights to Germany we all visited Peter’s family. This was the second time I have seen them (the first was at our wedding). They greeted us and brought us inside of the house, fussing over my son. We had dinner, and soon we left the house, wanting to settle into our new home.

The in-laws sound very rude.

We visited Peter’s family often for the next few months. But I had started to realize that they would sometimes speak about me in German. They would make rude comments on my hair and makeup, question my fashion choices, and overall were just very unkind to me. They also said mean things about my pregnant belly which I was already insecure about.

Her husband seemed to solve the problem.

I ended up talking to my husband about this. I told him that I didn’t like the way that they were treating me. I said that I hated how my every choice was judged. He told me that he would talk to his family. The next time that we went to his parents house, there were no more mean comments. For about three months it was like nothing ever happened.

The in-laws hate their daughter’s name.

I gave birth to a perfect baby girl that we named Lilith. Peter’s family was very upset when they heard the name. If you didn’t know, Lilith means “ghost” or “of the night.” We didn’t pick this name because of its meaning, but because it is a name that every girl in my family has had for many years. My middle name is Lilith, along with my moms, my grandma’s, and even my great grandma’s.

She avoided her in-laws as long as she could.

For a while I didn’t visit my in-laws. I didn’t want to hear them talk about how I shouldn’t have named my daughter Lilith. But yesterday we saw them again. It was my mother-in-law’s birthday.

Postpartum depression definitely doesn’t help this situation.

As soon as we showed up things started to go badly. Everybody wanted to hold Lilith which made my MIL upset because people weren’t paying attention to her and made me overwhelmed. I didn’t want people holding her. I was going through a pretty bad postpartum depression and it was still pretty early to see people. I let people look at her, but declined when anyone asked to hold her.

Her sister-in-law insulted her in German.

During dinner I heard my SIL talking to my MIL in German. I heard her complaining about how she couldn’t hold my baby. My SIL even had the audacity to call me, and I quote, “a fat ugly hokey addict.”

She had enough and let them know her true feelings.

I turned to my SIL and MIL and told them off in German. I basically said that I have always known what they have said about me, but calling me names was the last straw. I also mentioned how I have known German for almost my whole life. The table instantly blew up. People were yelling at me because apparently this was all my fault. I left with Peter and we haven’t talked to them since. So AITH?

These in-laws sound horrible. The mom did nothing wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The in-laws and husband are the problem.

This reader thinks the story is made up.

Another reader doesn’t believe this insult.

This reader doesn’t believe the story either.

If the story is true, she really shouldn’t have hid the fact that she knew their language.

True or not, this is a lot of family drama!

Why can’t people just be nice?

