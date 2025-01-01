Shopper Wasn’t Happy About The Meal Kit He Got From Marie Callender. – ‘Is this normal?’
by Matthew Gilligan
I know that all meal kits are not created equally, but this is just BAD.
A man named Tony posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the awful meal kit he got for Thanksgiving from Marie Callender’s.
Tony said, “I have no idea what’s going on. What in the actual heck is going on?”
He told viewers her ordered a box set from Marie Callender’s for Thanksgiving, but what he received was…well, you’ll see…
Tony showed viewers a ham covered in mold and said, “I went to open up the ham, and this is what I got.”
He asked, “Is this normal?”
I…don’t think so…
Take a look at the video.
@tonysworld3
Is this normal? Bough Ham as part of Thabksgiving feast from #Mariecalenders in #Camarillo California and found green mold or something all over the ham. Thanksgiving is now is plan B mode. MARIE calenders make this right! I am heading ove trhere right now #thanksgivingnightmares #thanksgiving #kfc #planb #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp
Tony posted a follow-up video and said that he drove to Marie Callender’s to talk to someone who works there.
He was given a replacement ham, but he said the experience made him grateful for another restaurant.
Tony said, “Grateful for KFC. KFC for life.”
@tonysworld3
Replying to @Calie Update to Marie Callenders Ham video #mariecallenders #curedham #part2 #update #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This viewer wanted an update.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
This is NOT GOOD…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.