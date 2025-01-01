Shopper Wasn’t Happy About The Meal Kit He Got From Marie Callender. – ‘Is this normal?’

I know that all meal kits are not created equally, but this is just BAD.

A man named Tony posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the awful meal kit he got for Thanksgiving from Marie Callender’s.

Tony said, “I have no idea what’s going on. What in the actual heck is going on?”

He told viewers her ordered a box set from Marie Callender’s for Thanksgiving, but what he received was…well, you’ll see…

Tony showed viewers a ham covered in mold and said, “I went to open up the ham, and this is what I got.”

He asked, “Is this normal?”

I…don’t think so…

Take a look at the video.

Tony posted a follow-up video and said that he drove to Marie Callender’s to talk to someone who works there.

He was given a replacement ham, but he said the experience made him grateful for another restaurant.

Tony said, “Grateful for KFC. KFC for life.”

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer wanted an update.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This is NOT GOOD…

