January 1, 2025 at 2:47 pm

Shopper Wasn’t Happy About The Meal Kit He Got From Marie Callender. – ‘Is this normal?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tonysworld3

I know that all meal kits are not created equally, but this is just BAD.

A man named Tony posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the awful meal kit he got for Thanksgiving from Marie Callender’s.

Source: TikTok

Tony said, “I have no idea what’s going on. What in the actual heck is going on?”

He told viewers her ordered a box set from Marie Callender’s for Thanksgiving, but what he received was…well, you’ll see…

Source: TikTok

Tony showed viewers a ham covered in mold and said, “I went to open up the ham, and this is what I got.”

He asked, “Is this normal?”

I…don’t think so…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@tonysworld3

Is this normal? Bough Ham as part of Thabksgiving feast from #Mariecalenders in #Camarillo California and found green mold or something all over the ham. Thanksgiving is now is plan B mode. MARIE calenders make this right! I am heading ove trhere right now #thanksgivingnightmares #thanksgiving #kfc #planb #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Tony’s World

Tony posted a follow-up video and said that he drove to Marie Callender’s to talk to someone who works there.

He was given a replacement ham, but he said the experience made him grateful for another restaurant.

Tony said, “Grateful for KFC. KFC for life.”

@tonysworld3

Replying to @Calie Update to Marie Callenders Ham video #mariecallenders #curedham #part2 #update #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Tony’s World

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer wanted an update.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This is NOT GOOD…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter