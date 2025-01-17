Sister Cheats On Her Partner, But Brother Chooses To Stay Friends With The Ex. Now She’s Giving Him The Cold Shoulder Unless He Breaks The Friendship.

When an 18-year-old rekindled a bond with his older sister, he didn’t expect their connection to fracture over her breakup.

But after her ex opened up about her infidelity, loyalty and family ties got tangled in a messy roll of the dice.

AITA for not choosing my sister when she split with her partner? I (18M) have an older sister (28F). We only recently started to become close (past 4 years or so). Around two(?) years ago, she met this guy (23M). He made a great impression on me when we met the first two times. I thought they were a great match! They made each other happy, and I got to see my sister more than I had in a long time, which made me happy too. I’d invited them to Dungeons & Dragons at my place, because they both seemed interested. They both agreed. Due to the ten year age gap between my sister and I, I was happy that we could finally find a hobby to mutually enjoy.

However, 6 months ago I noticed that things were off. They would come over looking stressed and dejected, and sometimes it would seem like my sister would text Boyfriend and he would deflate. I didn’t want to bring it up because, again, not really my business. But it began to get to a point where everyone at the table could see the conflict (which wasn’t hidden very well, but I thought I may just be over-analyzing things). So at some point, I go over to their apartment. My sister wasn’t there, but me and her partner had hung out together plenty before so I wasn’t bothered. After we chilled for an hour or two, I finally asked him what was going on. I told him he didn’t have to tell me anything, that it wasn’t my problem and if he was uncomfortable then I’d leave it be and forget it.

But to my surprise, he was very open. He told me that my sister had cheated on him (emotionally and physically) with more than 3 other men, then tried to blame it on her mental health or suddenly being polyamorous. He expressed to me how I should ask her for her side as well. I told him I’d like proof to confirm the accusations. There was more than enough. The rest of the hangout went by without any issues. The ex boyfriend still comes to d&d, and we have a great time! We talk often, and have a normal friendship. I’d never asked for my sister’s side because she was very unstable at the time, and I was scared that she would blow up on me. We had a conversation where I told her I didn’t not want to fight or argue with her, and that I still loved her unconditionally.

I told her that while, yes, my perspective had changed, that didn’t lessen my love for her. She explained to me that she felt like their intimacy had gotten stale (which was none of my business to begin with, and I did not press her for information about that). And said that she was “intimidated” to speak with him about it because nothing changed when she did. I could understand both points, because he worked long shifts nearly every day. She told me that she felt like I was “enjoying” her ex boyfriend more than her. I told her that I would not lie to her, and that I would continue hanging out with said ex. She then told me that she would be distancing herself from me while he was still in my life.

