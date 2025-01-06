Teen Boy Moved Into His Dad’s House, But Now His Mom And Siblings Miss Him And Want To See Him More Often

Divorce can be really hard on children especially since it often means having to go back and forth between each parent’s house.

In today’s story, a teenage boy shares that he used to go back and forth between his parents’ houses, but now he lives with his dad all the time. He’s not sure if this is a good idea or not.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for moving from my mother’s house to my father’s, thus causing me to rarely see my siblings? FYI I, (16m), have grown up with divorced parents since i was 8. My mother remarried and had two kids. Since last year, I was treated very poorly by my “stepdad”. (not gonna get into this for obvious reasons lol) but it took a huge toll on my mental, causing me to disassociate and feel very depressed 24/7. Because of this, I decided to move to my dad’s, who I have a good relationship with. (before this, i went back and fourth half and half to both houses.)

The move has been a positive one for him.

This move has helped me get a lot better and less depressed in life, and i’ve noticed an improvement . I’ve been here for a few months now. I still visit my mother’s house on occasion.

His mom and siblings miss him.

The issue with this move however, which i did after threatening my stepdad about numerous times, is that now i no longer see my siblings very much. My siblings , who are very young, really seem to miss me, as does my mother. I know it hurts them that i barely ever come around there.

He refuses to go back to his mom’s house.

Recently, there have been talks from my mother that my stepdad feels remorse and wants me to give it another shot, but I refuse these proposals and stay at my father’s. AITA for pretty much neglecting my siblings and mother for my own mental wellbeing?

It’s important for him to prioritize his mental health. I wonder if maybe he could meet his mom and siblings somewhere on a regular basis so they can hang out without the stepdad around.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader makes a very good point.

Another reader is glad he found a solution that helps his mental health.

This person thinks the mom is the problem.

Another person blames the stepdad.

The stepdad might not ever really change.

If his siblings want to see him, they need to see him when the stepdad isn’t around.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.