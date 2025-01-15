Their Partner Keeps Giving Them Unwanted Gifts, So She’s Ready To Return Yet Another One

A birthday dinner, cake, and thoughtful gifts should have been the perfect celebration, but the main gift—a bulky coffee maker—feels like déjà vu.

It’s almost identical to last year’s gift, and it doesn’t fit into the kitchen lifestyle.

Read on for the story.

WIBTA if I returned a birthday gift from my partner for the second year in a row? My birthday is around the corner and my partner surprised me with an outing with some close family members at a nice restaurant and then we went back to our house to cap off the evening with drinks, cake, and some gifts. As I opened up gifts, I had a smorgasbord of things that would be enjoyed – mostly small snacks (candies and jerky) as well as small gift cards for local food places I can run to on the way home on longer workdays instead of worrying about what I’d have to cook when getting home. All in all, they know me pretty well. The problem arises with my partner and his gift giving. He is VERY materialistic and thinks if the gift is not a big or well known brand then it is not worth having or giving.

A few examples over the years: – One year he got me a coat with a fur lined hood that while it was a nice coat, it was 100% not something I’d ever worn or showed interest in wearing. I’m basically like King Midas’ pigpen cousin – everything I touch gets dirty immediately, hence I tend to buy cheaper things that I do not mind getting worn and torn. – Another year he got me a “Puma” outfit which consisted of mostly white with some black trim shoes that were a bit too tight and a hoodie that was at least one size too small. Had to return and get a bigger size shoe, but they did not have the next size up hoodie for that style which is likely why he got the smaller size at the time. – Last year he got me a Keurig coffee maker which I had heard good things about but came to realize it was not ideal for me for two reasons: 1) It was much larger than my current coffee maker, and would not easily fit on the counter under the shelves and 2) It would either make a single serving cup via a pod, or an entire pot which felt like a waste when I would basically just have two cups in the morning. For the Keurig, ended up telling him to return it, but it was already outside of the return window because he had bought it way early and just had it waiting to give so I ended up giving it to his mother instead who had a small coffee business at the time.

Thought that was the end of it…until today. He got me some nice cologne and a nice hoodie (though too small again) however the main gift he got me was another coffee maker. This time a Ninja brand but almost the exact same footprint as the Keurig where it will not easily fit under the shelf and I’d have to turn it sideways where it is teetering on the sink lip for the plug to reach. He’s already made the comment about how it was expensive and I better not want to return it like the last one.

I feigned excitement since we had other family members over, but after seeing how big it is and it is likely going to be the same issue as the Keurig I have no intention of using it. I am 100% fine with my $30 Mr. Coffee and do not need one with all the different brewing modes and other bells & whistles. So, WIBTA if I told him I want to return it while its still in the return period?

With a return window still open, the question arises—should she return it, or risk her partner’s disappointment?

Reddit says Hubby really just isn’t listening here.

That it boils down to a communication issue.

And that he can’t be pushy on top of giving a bad gift.

