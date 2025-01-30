Parens Told Their Daughter She Could Have Another Plate At A Family Dinner, But Their Sister Hosted the Dinner And Wasn’t Happy About It

Eat until you pop, baby!

AITA for assuming my daughter could have a 3rd plate? “Yesterday, my sister hosted a family dinner at her house. It was one of those “just because” dinners, no special occasion. My sister is a great cook and she made tons of food for that one night. My daughter, was on her second plate by the end of the night.

Once she finished she asked if she could get another one. I said yes. But my sister (her aunt) looked at her with a shocked expression and said “Another plate?” My daughter turned around and gave a somewhat uncomfortable look. My daughter is 16, and has 2 part time jobs to pay for some of her college tuition, so she usually doesn’t eat until 7-8pm. So I didn’t even blink twice when she got up to grab her 3rd plate. I turned to my sister and said she’s been working all day without anything to eat, you made tons of food, it won’t hurt for her to get another plate. My sister started yelling saying something about how it wasn’t my place to say if my daughter could get more of her food that she made. Now I do somewhat agree with that, and might be a jerk because of that. Looking back I’m thinking maybe I should have asked?

My daughter ended up not getting another plate, and the vibe was awkward now so we just decided to go. Before we left out the door my sister stopped me and told me I should’ve taught my daughter manners and how it isn’t right to get more than one plate at someone else’s house. I told my sister she was being ridiculous and somehow our voices got loud enough where my mom started to hear us in the small corner. She came over and started telling me she agreed with my sister and it was rude for my daughter to eat that many plates. I started to get fed up when they began telling me I wasn’t teaching her proper manners, so I left. Then of course they began texting my phone saying how it was rude to leave in the middle of our conversation. I don’t think I was the ******* at all for leaving because I wasn’t going to stay in a place where I felt disrespected. But i’m not sure about the plate thing. AITA for assuming my daughter could get another plate?”

