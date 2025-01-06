January 6, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘They treat me like I’m some high-level crime member.’ – Walmart Shopper Accused Workers Of Following Him Around The Store For No Good Reason

These stories about “floorwalkers” are coming in like floodwaters, friends!

And here’s another one to check out.

A Walmart shopper showed TikTokkers what happened when he encountered floorwalkers on a recent shopping trip.

The man filming the video added narration and said, “This guy thinks he’s a cop. Then I turn down this aisle, go to grab my water, turn around and there he is watching me. He disappears right into the aisle.”

He added, “Then you can see he’s watching me through the cracks…they treat me like I’m some high-level crime member, but I’m a law-abiding citizen.”

He continued, “I paid my dues and I work hard for my money.”

The TikTokker confronted the man and said to him, “You need help? You look like you were watching me from behind the racks over there, so I had to ask.”

The alleged floorwalker then walked away in a hurry.

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual has been there.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared a story.

They might be going a bit overboard…

