‘This man would not stop banging on my door.’ – Uber Eats Customer Said People Shouldn’t Use Their Real Names When They Order Food For Delivery

You can never be too careful…

That goes for a lot of things in life, and that includes your personal safety.

A woman named Olivia said that she’s taking a stance when it comes to getting items delivered to her home after she had a scary experience with a delivery driver.

Olivia said, “Never put your real name or a photo of yourself on Uber Eats, Lyft, DoorDash, any of it. Let this be your sign.”

She added, “Matter of fact, change it to a guy’s name. Jason, Jake, John, anything.”

Olivia said a man from a delivery service would’t stop knocking on her door for 20 minutes.

She told viewers, “I was just shaking in my literal boots for like twenty minutes. This man would not stop banging on my door.”

Olivia added that the man covered the peephole on her door with a bag of food so she couldn’t see if he was the driver assigned to bring her the meal.

At the end of her video, Olivia said, “We’re not safe out here.”

Check out her video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

She had a scary experience…

