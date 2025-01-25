Hotel Guest Picked Up Food With Their Bare Hands At The Buffet, And Acted Surprised When Another Guest Took Offense

There are unspoken rules in life…

AITA for grabbing a biscuit at a hotel breakfast buffet without using tongs? “This morning I was at my hotel’s breakfast buffet, and I went over to grab a biscuit.

There was this one biscuit sitting separate from the rest, so I just grabbed it with my hand. My hand didn’t touch any of the other biscuits, and I figured it was fine. Then, out of nowhere, this older man comes up to me and practically shouts, “You have to use the tongs!” He just kept saying it, staring me down like I’d committed some crime. I calmly told him, “Take it easy, I didn’t touch the others. I’ll use the tongs next time.”

But that wasn’t enough for him. He walked a few feet away, started talking to his wife and granddaughter, and kept shaking his head, muttering “Use the tongs” like I’d ruined his whole morning. I even said, “All right, I apologize. I’ll use the tongs,” but he just kept glaring at me, shaking his head in disappointment. I get that it’s better to use the tongs, and I’ll make sure to do that from now on. But honestly, I felt like his reaction was way over the top. AITA for grabbing that one biscuit without using the tongs?”

