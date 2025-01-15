She Eloped And Secretly Got Married, But Never Told Her Best Friend. So When Her BFF Finally Finds Out She Feels Betrayed, But She Doesn’t Understand Why

Every person has the right to decide what they want to share with others, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be upset if you hide information from them.

In this case, a woman didn’t tell her best friend that she got married and had been married for years until recently, and she was upset.

Now she is asking the internet if she’s in the wrong for not telling her.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not telling my best friend that I’ve been married for years 4 years ago I eloped with my partner and got married with no one in attendance. We are very private and didn’t tell anyone. We’d been together for 5 years prior and this marriage was more of a formality for us rather than a celebration.

Even when people elope, they usually tell friends and family after the fact.

Recently, my best friend (Meredith) and I were having a conversation about marriage where I casually mentioned that I was married and had been for years. This completely caught Meredith off guard and it totally offended her that I’d kept this information from her. She felt betrayed and questioned our friendship.

As any BEST friend would do…

I tried to explain that the marriage decision was between myself and my partner and we hadn’t excluded her on purpose we just wanted the day to be about only us. No one was invited.

I also tried to explain that I hadn’t told her about it in all these years because it was never a big deal to me or something I felt needed to be announced.

Meredith felt betrayed.

Meredith has known me and my partner prior to us getting married and after. We’ve always been close friends. I believe she is hurt that I never told her I was married in all the years we’ve been friends. AITA?

Her best friend deserved to know.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

That’s not how having a best friend works, lady!

You have to feel like you know someone to call them a friend.

