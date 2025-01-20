This Woman’s Mother-In-Law Used To Time Everyone’s Showers And Turn Off The Hot Water After Exactly 10 Minutes – But One Day The Tables Turned

Paying attention to how long your showers are is important.

But adults shouldn’t feel coerced into taking short showers or else they’ll get a thermal shock.

And yet, this woman’s mother-in-law was policing everyone’s shower and turning off the hot water at precisely ten minutes while the person was still in the shower.

So one day her shower was policed and arrested too.

Let’s read the story.

Don’t Shower for too long! When I was 17, my boyfriend and I moved in for a bit with his mother (Meryl). It was not a pleasant time and I have many stories (some are intense, like 911 on Christmas intense) but this one makes me smile every time I think about it. Meryl’s house had rules, and God help you if you didn’t follow those rules. One rule was that showers could be no more than 10 minutes in length. Meryl would time you every time.

That’s borderline psychotic behavior. But they had to oblige, or else…

And she’d turn off the hot water at 10 minutes.

I’m good at fast showers and so only got iced once or twice in the time I lived there, but she did that to everyone.

Not cool!

Some information: -The knob to turn off the hot water was right next to the back door, which opened into the back yard. -The backyard had a lovely fire pit that was used by Meryl’s extended family, who visited often. -Meryl was mean to everyone. -Meryl was not good at timing her own showers.

They found a weak spot and wouldn’t let it go to waste.

So, one evening a bunch of cousins near my age were sitting around the fire pit with us who lived there, and Meryl said she was going inside for a shower. I waited until I figured she’d be in the bathroom, got up without a word and wandered inside. I heard the shower turn on, and I waited by the back door with a timer. At exactly 10 minutes, I turned the hot water off and absolutely booked it back into the yard, sitting down in the same empty seat I left from, and said to everyone “I was here the whole time.”

Everyone agreed Meryl needed a humbling lesson.

Everyone had already heard the shriek by then, which was followed by Meryl storming outside wrapped in a towel. She was pointing at me as she speed-walked up, yelling things like “I know it was you, you little *****.” and so on. I put on my best bewildered face and asked what she meant. She screamed that someone turned off the hot water and she knew it was me.

Doesn’t feel nice to be treated like that, does it?

Everyone assured her that I’d been outside with them the whole time and nobody had left the fire pit. As far as I know, nobody ever told her it was me. I hope they didn’t, because she already hated my guts and it drove her wild that she could never catch me at anything. There wasn’t much to catch me at, but I did manage to get a couple of good ones in while living there.

People who behave like this, never accept it when someone does the same things to them.

Meryl finally learned the Golden Rule: You should always treat others like you would like to be treated.

Too bad she had to learn it the cold way.

