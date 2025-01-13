Viral Fisherman Shows Us Why He Gives Lobsters The “Punch And Lunch Special” And Then Throws Them Back Into The Ocean

If you watch YouTube Shorts or TikTok videos a lot, chances are that you have seen one of fisherman @jacob__knowles’ videos.

In this video, he gives a lobster the “Punch and lunch special.” But what is that?

“This is one of the things we do to keep the lobster population sustainable,” he says.

Then he clips a notch into the lobster’s second flipper if it has a lot of eggs.

“That signifies the lobster is capable of reproducing,” Jacob says, which means it is illegal for a fisherman to harvest it.

After giving the lobster a notch he says, “Open up your claw!” as he gives her a fish as a snack before throwing her back into the water.

Jacob’s videos are funny and it’s hilarious when he yells at the birds in this one.

Most of Jacob’s other videos feature lobsters infested with barnacles, nasty parasites that can impair lobsters’ ability to see and swim. He calls this “The Claw Spa.”

Fortunately for this lobster, she didn’t have any.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

It was great to see it leading to even more education on sustainability.

Good question — a few people asked this.

Even if people hide it, you still have to help conserve them!

I’d be interested in that stat, too! Or how many fisherman don’t bother notching?

I got a kick out that. I love his sense of humor. It makes awareness more effective!

I salute you, Jacob Knowles!

