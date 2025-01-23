His Son Didn’t Like The Food Served At A Dinner Party, So He Left The Party To Pick Up McDonalds For Him. But Now His Wife Is Saying What He Did Was Rude.

When you are going to a friend’s house for a dinner party with kids, there are times when a child won’t like what is being served.

What would you do if your child didn’t like the food that was being served?

When the dad in this story was faced with that situation, he made a decision that his wife thought was very rude.

Let’s read the full story for all the details.

AITA for leaving dinner to get my son McDonalds, even though food was served? A friend of my wife’s invited my family – my wife (29F), our son (5M), and I (26M) – over for dinner with him (30M) and his daughter (5F). As long as we’ve known him, this friend has kept to a very strict diet, which has almost always led to us eating over at his place, but he is an excellent cook so I’ve never minded. We have not, however, seen him since both of our children were infants. For dinner, we were served salmon with quinoa and arugula. My son is very mild for a 5-year-old – he throws tantrums very rarely and is the opposite of a picky eater, but I could tell from how he was acting that he was not vibeing with this meal.

I’m not surprised he didn’t like it.

He was picking at his plate, shuffling food, and while he did try the salmon, he didn’t seem to like it. I asked him if he was happy with his dinner and he said no, he wasn’t. I basically said, “Haha, kids, right?” and asked if there was anything else for my son to eat. My wife’s friend said that his daughter just eats whatever he makes, so he doesn’t keep “kid food” around the house. My wife said it was fine, our son would be fine. While he is a mild kid, he definitely gets hangry and this was the beginning of our night, so we anticipated being there for an additional hour or two.

Is now the time to do this?

I said that our son needed to eat so he’d have energy to play and apologized, saying I’d be gone for just a few minutes, picking something up for our kid. My wife’s friend seemed irked, but said he’d try and keep my plate warm. I was gone for about 30 minutes, came back with a Happy Meal – ordered extra fries in case his daughter wanted any, which she was not allowed to have. By the time I was back, dinner was winding down. My son ate his meal, we had dessert, and he went off to play with his friend. It was definitely a hiccup in the night, but things went fine. We had a good time, but my wife was definitely cold with me.

I agree with her, there was no need to do it right at dinner.

When we got home (3 hours after dinner), she told me that I was a jerk at dinner for no reason. I pointed out that if I hadn’t gotten our son dinner, he would’ve been a monster the entire way home, to which she replied that we would’ve left earlier. I said I was just looking to solve the problem as it happened and that if her friend had been more accommodating, we wouldn’t have been in the situation in the first place. She got offended on his behalf and we decided to just go to bed because we clearly were not getting anywhere.

Staying angry for days seems excessive.

It’s been two days since, things are still stilted between us, and I’m not sure where I went wrong. Was I wrong for leaving dinner to get my son food, even though dinner was served? AITA?

While it is important to make sure a child gets the food they need, it didn’t have to happen during dinner, especially if the kid wasn’t throwing a fit or anything.

Let’s see what the people in the comments thought about the situation.

Here is someone who says the dad was rude.

This person suggests bringing other food in the future.

Yup, getting up in the middle of dinner was rude.

Here is a commenter who says the kid could have waited.

This person says dad was very rude.

He should have waited until after dinner.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.