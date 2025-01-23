Woman Has Had Enough of Repeatedly Getting Calls Meant For A Stranger, So She Set The Record Straight

Getting phone calls meant for someone you don’t know can be annoying.

This woman got assigned a new number that was someone else’s old number, and she started getting loads of phone calls meant for the previous owner of the number.

The eventually couldn’t stand dealing with the wrong number calls anymore, so she let all the callers know about the real situation.

This is my number now! About 2 years ago, I changed my phone number. Since then, I’ve been getting millions of calls for some dude named Omar. I assume this was his number before. And he didn’t notify a good amount of people of the change. Some of those people include doctors’ offices and his daughter’s orthodontist.

This woman told the callers that it isn’t Omar’s number anymore.

I told these doctors so many times that I am not Omar. I told them I’m not his wife or his daughter. They still call. They told me that Omar owes a significant amount for his daughter’s braces.

She didn’t get why they didn’t have Omar’s current number.

I have no idea why the doctor’s office doesn’t ask Omar for his new number. Especially when he takes his daughter to get her braces checked. I’m tired of it.

Then there were more calls.

On top of doctors and collections calling for Omar, I also get a lot of calls from his friends and family. I have also told the friends and family, this is not Omar’s number. They still call. Even though I have blocked so many of their numbers!

So, this was what she did.

Now, I tell them that this is not Omar’s number, and if they see Omar, let him know he needs to pay for his daughter’s braces because he owes a lot of money and they are getting ready to go after him.

I haven’t heard from the orthodontist in months. I hope you do better by your daughter, Omar.

Hopefully he finally paid for the braces!

Often, people won’t take you seriously until you come up with a serious solution.

