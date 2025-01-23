She Doesn’t Drink Coffee So She Didn’t Have Any For Her House Guest, But Now That They’re Acting Sour Because Of The Lack Of Caffeinated Options

Coffee is just a beverage for some, but for others, it is essential.

This woman and her husband do not drink coffee, but they have a houseguest who needs coffee every morning.

She’s wondering if she should’ve bought a coffee maker to accommodate this guest.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for not buying a coffee maker for guests My husband and I do not drink coffee, so we do not have a coffee maker or any coffee beans. He has a friend who lives hours away. He sees him in person once every year or two. Usually when he comes up, he brings his girlfriend.

The friend and his girlfriend stayed over.

They stayed over for a few days last year. Before they came, I asked if they wanted any food or drinks to have in the house. I told them what we normally kept stocked in the house. They didn’t make any requests.

This woman didn’t have coffee for her guest.

The first morning the girlfriend wanted was coffee. I told her we did not have any way to make coffee here, but I could bring her to the coffee shop which was two minutes away. She declined, but her mood seemed sour after that.

She learned that their guest was upset.

We hung out with other mutual friends for the day. I learned that she was really upset we didn’t have a way to make coffee at home because she needs it in the morning. Each morning, I offered to bring her to the coffee shop and she always declined. I even offered it as my treat, in case they didn’t have the money. She declined still.

The same thing happened the following year.

Well, they came over again a year later. I still didn’t have a coffee maker because we don’t drink coffee. This time, she called me a bad host to my face because I had them over knowing she needs her coffee and I didn’t get anything to make coffee.

She justified why she doesn’t have a coffee maker.

I am a people pleaser, and I go huge lengths to make guests most comfortable. I can’t justify having a coffee maker we don’t use for maybe a once-per-year guest. I also don’t have the storage space for it.

Her friends have mixed opinions.

I talked to people about it, and some think I was right. We don’t drink coffee, so we don’t have it. But others think that if you ever have guests, you should have coffee available.

Now, she’s confused.

And this makes me think of my mom and grandma. They always had coffee ready within minutes of guests arriving, expected or not. So this skews my view. AITA for not having a coffee maker and coffee beans? Even when I knew a guest who needs coffee comes to stay at my house?

Perhaps if she doesn’t have a coffee maker, she should let the guests know ahead of time so they’re not surprised.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Here’s an honest opinion from someone with caffeine addiction.

This person thinks perhaps they are weirdos.

While this user shares a valid point.

This user travels with everything they need for coffee.

Finally, it’s ridiculous, says this person.

If she didn’t like the free accommodations, she could go to a hotel.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.