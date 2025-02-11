DoorDash Driver Said They Asked Her To Pay For A $300 Order Out Of Her Own Pocket And They’d Reimburse Her Later

This sounds sketchy as all hell…

A DoorDash driver named Jen posted a video on TikTok and talked about the surprising request she got from the company after she shopped for a huge order for a customer.

Jen told viewers, “DoorDash wants me, a single mom with literally $10 to my name, to come up with $300 to pay for this lady’s order and then they would reimburse me. Are you kidding me?”

She continued, “I went and shopped for two hours. A grocery order: 75 items, $260. And when I go to pay for it with the DoorDash card that they give you to pay, it was declined. Because DoorDash didn’t put enough money on it.”

Jen said a DoorDash representative asked her if they could cover the costs and they’d reimburse her later.

She continued, “I had to un-assign it. And so, instead of getting the $30 for two hours of work, which isn’t even that great anyways, I got $10. $10! they gave me what they call ‘half pay.’”

Jen added, “It was their fault in the first place. I hate DoorDash.”

What the heck is this all about, DoorDash?

