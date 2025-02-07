A Driver Showed What New LED Headlights Look Like With Her Astigmatism

Here’s a fact of life for all you young whipper-snappers out there…

The older you get, the less fun it is to drive at night!

And this video certainly isn’t helping things.

A young woman named Tahoma posted it on TikTok and she showed viewers what new LED headlights look like to her because she suffers from astigmatism.

Tahoma filmed herself driving with LED lights behind her and she said, “I’m losing my **** right now.”

She then gave the other driver the middle finger.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “These new cars’ headlights need to be investigated by USDOT like my astigmatism can’t keep doing this.”

Check out her video.

This looks pretty dangerous…

