A Homeowner Said That New Glade Plug-In Air Fresheners In Her House Made Her Sick
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never understood why people use these things, but that’s just my opinion…
I’m talking about plug-in air fresheners that some people like to use in their homes.
But some people enjoy them for some reason…
A TikTokker named Kelly decided to give plug-ins a shot in her home, but she soon realized that wasn’t such a good decision.
Kelly said she was at home and she became concerned when she got a headache out of nowhere.
That’s when she realized she thought she knew what the culprit might be.
She said, “Yesterday, I changed the plug-ins and put in new ones.”
Kelly realized she’d been inhaling plug-in fumes and that’s what made her sick.
She said, “These plug-ins are strong as hell.”
You’ll be happy to know that Kelly ditched the plug-ins after this incident.
Check out the video.
@therealogk_
Those plug ins be too strong 😂😩 #fyp #home #houseoftiktok #clean #cleantok #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleanwithme #cleaningtips #gladeplugins #airwickplugin #airwick
And here’s how viewers reacted.
You might want to avoid those plug-ins…
