A Homeowner Said That New Glade Plug-In Air Fresheners In Her House Made Her Sick

I’ve never understood why people use these things, but that’s just my opinion…

I’m talking about plug-in air fresheners that some people like to use in their homes.

But some people enjoy them for some reason…

A TikTokker named Kelly decided to give plug-ins a shot in her home, but she soon realized that wasn’t such a good decision.

Kelly said she was at home and she became concerned when she got a headache out of nowhere.

That’s when she realized she thought she knew what the culprit might be.

She said, “Yesterday, I changed the plug-ins and put in new ones.”

Kelly realized she’d been inhaling plug-in fumes and that’s what made her sick.

She said, “These plug-ins are strong as hell.”

You’ll be happy to know that Kelly ditched the plug-ins after this incident.

Check out the video.

You might want to avoid those plug-ins…

