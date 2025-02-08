A Lawyer Said Cops Can Increase This Important Level During Sobriety Tests By Using Hand Sanitizer

File this story under: More Things You Need To Worry About.

A lawyer named John posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about something that they need to be aware of when it comes to getting pulled over by the cops.

John said that some cops accidentally affect PBT (preliminary breath tests) when they pull over driver because they might have hand sanitizer on their fingers.

John demonstrated this for viewers and said about officers, “They’re not doing it on purpose. They’re just trying to be sanitary”

He added, “There are many errors that should be considered. But most courts and people treat the tests as if they have a much more solid foundation.”

John said that he thinks police officers should continue to use hand sanitizer but he added that they need better training because of this issue.

He advised viewers, “Don’t eat or drink anything during the stop while waiting on the officer to return. Don’t down your “roadie” when getting pulled over.”

John also suggested that people should request a blood test instead of a breathalyzer.

He also made sure to note that he isn’t anti-police and said that he actually works with law enforcement officers.

John said, “They have suggested that I do these videos to show others the problems.”

Interesting…

Check out what he had to say.

