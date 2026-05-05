Manager Tells Server That He Needs To Go Home And Will Be Right Back, But The Manager Actually Steals Company Money And Never Returns

Imagine working as a server at a restaurant, and your manager tells you that he needs to run home to get something, leaving you alone at the restaurant for awhile. What would you do if hours went by and he still hadn’t returned?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and when the assistant manager arrives, he finally finds out what’s really going on.

Let’s read all about it.

Today while I (26M) was being trained to open, my manager (24M) ran out the door with thousands of dollars of stolen company money I’ve been working at this tiny little specialty restaurant for a few months now as a closer, but the manager wanted to start training me to work opens. It was only my second open, so we were still ironing out all the details, like making sure I remember all of the prep and count the cash correctly. Just 30 minutes into our open, he tells me that he forgot something important at home, but he would be right back. I didn’t think much of it, just confirming to him that I would be okay as I continued the opening duties.

He was gone quite awhile.

An hour and a half passes. He’s still not back. A new employee comes in for her first shift. Since I’m the only one at the shop, I begin to train her. Luckily she’s a transfer from a different location, so I basically have to teach her the layout and otherwise she’s fine. Two more hours pass. He’s still not back.

He’s STILL not back.

Assistant manager (AM) comes in. She asks where the manager is. I tell her that he’s been gone for nearly four hours.

She’s immediately stunned, then furious. AM: “But (the district managers) are almost here!”

OP found out what was really going on.

Me: shrugs “All he said was he needed to get something from home.” AM, sarcastically: “Oh, like all the money?” That’s when I learned that apparently, the manager hasn’t been depositing the cash drops into the bank for the past few weeks.

It worked out well for OP and the assistant manager.

Today he was supposed to hand over all of the missing cash deposits directly to the district managers and they would all discuss his employment. He never came back. The AM was promoted to manager. On the bright side, I was given a raise and promoted to shift lead for being able to handle the sudden and unexpected situation with no issues.

Well, that was certainly an unusual work day!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person’s manager did something similar.

Another manager stole even more money.

Here’s some praise for how he handled the situation.

Another person was in a similar situation.

Here’s a story about Taco Bell.

Some managers aren’t to be trusted!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who tried calling the police to get out of repaying a loan.