A Texas Roadhouse Employee Shared A Hack For Getting A Full Meal For Only $12

Deal lovers, you’re gonna want to pay close attention to this viral TikTok video!

A Texas Roadhouse server named Madeline posted a video on the social media platform and shared a hot tip for viewers about how to score a sweet, cheap deal from her restaurant chain.

Madeline said, “This is for that girl that does the kids’ meal reviews. I’ve got one for you.”

She showed viewers a Texas Roadhouse menu that includes meals for kids.

Madeline suggested Andy’s steak, a 6-ounce cut that includes a side and a kids’-sized drink.

The price: only $12.

The caption to Madeline’s video reads, “Best kids’ meal around.”

She warned that not every location offers the same deals and she said, “Don’t hate me if a Roadhouse says you can’t order the kids’ menu. Mine allows it, but I don’t know about everywhere else.”

That’s one heck of a deal!

