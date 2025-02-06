A Texas Roadhouse Employee Shared A Hack For Getting A Full Meal For Only $12
by Matthew Gilligan
Deal lovers, you’re gonna want to pay close attention to this viral TikTok video!
A Texas Roadhouse server named Madeline posted a video on the social media platform and shared a hot tip for viewers about how to score a sweet, cheap deal from her restaurant chain.
Madeline said, “This is for that girl that does the kids’ meal reviews. I’ve got one for you.”
She showed viewers a Texas Roadhouse menu that includes meals for kids.
Madeline suggested Andy’s steak, a 6-ounce cut that includes a side and a kids’-sized drink.
The price: only $12.
The caption to Madeline’s video reads, “Best kids’ meal around.”
She warned that not every location offers the same deals and she said, “Don’t hate me if a Roadhouse says you can’t order the kids’ menu. Mine allows it, but I don’t know about everywhere else.”
Here’s the video.
@madelineelaine0623
Best kids meal around. Don’t hate me if a roadhouse says you can’t order the kids menu- mine allows it but idk about everywhere else #kidsmeal #kidsmealreviews #kidsmealreview #texasroadhouse #goodmeals #cheapmeals
This is what viewers had to say.
That’s one heck of a deal!
