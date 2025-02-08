A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said She Can Tell Who Will Be Bad Tippers

Bad tippers need to be put on blast!

And a TikTokker named Liz never holds back when she posts videos about the realities of dealing with customers at her serving job.

In this edition, Liz posted a skit where she plays both the server and the customer and she gave viewers a heads-up about how she knows a person isn’t going to tip well.

In the video, the server character said, “Welcome to Texas Roadhouse, I hope everybody is doing awesome, my name is Liz and I’ll be your server today. Can I go ahead and get any drinks started?”

The customer character then said, “Yeah, so I was looking at your menu and I know you guys have a lot of rum drinks, I see on your menu that you have giant rum sweet drinks, but I was just wondering if you could make me an espresso martini.”

The server told the customer they just can’t do that…

To which the customer replied that espresso martinis are the only thing she drinks. The customer instead ordered a different drink with rum in it, but she wanted it to have an “extra, extra, extra kicker” because it wasn’t strong enough the last time she ordered it.

The customer then added that the server wouldn’t be getting a tip if she didn’t like her drink…

Good grief!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

Bad tippers…your servers are on to you!

