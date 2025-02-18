February 18, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A TikTokker Showed Viewers How The Ninja Crispi Works. – ‘Watching the inside of an air fryer feels illegal.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Ninja Crispi, perhaps this video will change your mind…

A woman named Ali posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers exactly how these kitchen gadgets work.

Ali demonstrated how the Ninja Crispi works and she said, “Watching the inside of an air fryer feels illegal.”

The food in the Crispi turns quickly in circles and a voice can be heard saying, “It’s an airplane.”

The caption to Ali’s video reads, “That was super invasive.”

Check out the video.

@aligroholski

That was super invasive @Ninja Kitchen #Airfryer #christmaspresent

♬ original sound – Ali

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual learned something new today…

I’m sold!

Count me in!

