A Woman Tried To “Save” A Spot In A Busy Car Park, But They Used Their Revere To Push Her Aside

Finding a parking spot can be hard, especially when you are in a busy area for a big event.

What would you do if you were waiting for a car to pull out of their spot, but when they did, a pedestrian ran into the spot and stood their to save it for her friends?

That is what happened to the sisters in this story, so they slowly backed into the spot and forced the girl to move.

AITA For taking a reserved car park My sister and I were going to an event in the city that was at a theatre next to a really busy theme park. We were struggling to find parking and the show was starting in 15 minutes and we saw a women getting into her car so we waited for her to leave.

As we were waiting a women came and stood in the parking spot. My sister not having it began to reverse into the spot and asked the girl to move. She refused and my sister continued to reverse until the girl was forced to move.

We argued through the window and she insisted she had the rights to the spot and her friends were on their way. We insisted we had right to the spot because we physically had our car their even if she physically stood in the spot before us. I know this is a common occurrence so I really just want to know people’s thoughts on reserving carparks.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Exactly, it is a dangerous thing to try.

This commenter explains the law.

Do people actually send kids to do this?

Here is someone who says to watch out for vandalization.

This person says parking is first come, first served.

That pedestrian is way out of line.

People have a lot of nerve, I swear.

