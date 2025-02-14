Boss Enforced A New Rule That States No Cellphones Allowed At The Desk, So An Employee Complied By Ignoring Her Boss’s Texts

Some bosses implement senseless rules that aren’t well thought out.

No phones at our desk? Sounds good boss I work at the front desk of a hotel. We recently got a new GM, and my boss is really trying to get on his good side. This means enforcing rules that have never been enforced since I’ve worked here. That was a year and a half ago.

They implemented a no-phone policy during work.

One of those is no phones at the desk. Of course, this is really annoying because when my boss is off property, she is constantly texting me (I’m a MOD). She would be asking me to take care of things she forgot to do and micromanaging me.

So, this woman ignored all her boss’s texts to her.

But, new rule says no phones at the desk. So now, when she texts me, even if I do see it, I can ignore it for hours or not respond at all. Because I’m not supposed to be on my phone at work, right? My shifts are much more peaceful now.

She’s right! She would be going against the work policy if she responded to the texts.

No phones allowed means don’t expect any immediate responses.

