Boyfriend Constantly Prioritizes Friends Over Plans, So Girlfriend Tells Him Not to Bother Coming Over

AITA for telling my boyfriend not to bother coming over to my house anymore? I (20F) love my boyfriend (20M). I’m going to refer to him as Keith. I really enjoy seeing Keith, and I value quality time. Keith loves going out and hanging out with his friends. I like to be at home. I have friends, and me and the girls get together when we can to drink and vent and watch stupid Tubi movies.

She was excited that they were spending time together.

As to what transpired today, to put it simply, he was gone again and proved me right in something I didn’t want to be right about. Ever since we got together, Keith has been having to split his time between me and his friends. Yesterday, we had our first ever day to ourselves. No friends, no hangouts, just a full 24 hours just with each other, enjoying each other’s presence. We ordered wings, and watched YouTube and cuddled, and it was amazing.

This man needs a watch!

However, he still does one thing that seems to cause a major rift in our relationship. He leaves for a small task, and comes back hours after the appropriate arrival time for said task.

On my birthday, he went to go pick up some food for the both of us from a fast food chain on campus. It shouldn’t have taken him more than one hour tops. He came back three hours later, apologetic about how he had run into a friend and ended up doing many other small errands with them, then finally getting our food and returning. He has done things similar to this at least 15 times. Today was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He promised this time would be different.

Today, he had a haircut scheduled. He left for the haircut as soon as he woke up, and said he would be back around 2pm. We had plans to watch the Super Bowl together.

Keith seemed sure of the fact that he would be back at my place before 2pm.

He couldn’t keep his promise.

Fast forward to around 3pm, and Keith apologized, and said he would be on the way soon. At around 3:50, he texted me saying his cousins (who also attend our university) would be coming over to his apartment to hang out. At this point I was very angry. I texted him, angrily, that he didn’t have to bother coming back to my place.

This guy is clueless!

The Super Bowl started at 5:30pm. He started calling me, and texting me asking what was wrong. At this point, I was declining his calls because I was on the phone with a friend of mine, trying to help her with her last minute Super Bowl party she’s throwing. I texted my boyfriend after the call.

I explained that my previous text message had been sent in anger, and that I was no longer angry. I’m disappointed, but not surprised. He rushed to my house quickly to drop off my keys and some more things before leaving again.

He doesn’t understand why she’s upset.

Someone will probably wonder why I don’t just hang out with him and his cousins, and that’s because I want to watch the Super Bowl. He and his family are not football folks.. I grew up watching football, and I wanted to introduce him to this little Kansas city chiefs hating side of me that is a football maniac. He is aware that something’s wrong with me, he had to literally beg for a kiss goodbye when he stopped by to give me my keys. Am I making a big deal out of something that isn’t nearly as important?

Now she’s left wondering if she’s making a big deal—or if she’s finally seeing the bigger picture.

Most people agree: Boyfriend is a complete AH.

This person says time management is extremely important.

This person says he isn’t treating her with respect at all.

If he really wanted to, he’d show up on time.

