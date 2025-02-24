Breakfast Cook Tries To Get Reimbursed For A Frying Pan He Bought, But Human Resources Insists He Should Use The Pan Supplied By The Restaurant

If you like to cook, you might have a favorite pan that you use all the time, or you might have a variety of pots and pans that you use for various kitchen tasks.

Imagine being a professional cook.

You’d probably know the best pan to use for every dish you cook.

In today’s story, one cook know that a 7 inch pan is the perfect size for an omelette, but he only has 8 inch pans in the kitchen of the restaurant where he works.

What should he do?

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Don’t want to reimburse me? Ok! I work as a breakfast cook for the largest hotel chain in the world at a 4 star, single lettered hotel in the largest French speaking province in Canada. Each cook is given a stipend of 200$ to buy personal equipment (peelers, rasps, knives, etc.). I bought a 7 inch non stick, ceramic frying pan for myself. They have 7 inch Teflon pans here already, but due to people not taking care of them, they are mostly scratched. It is worth noting that our current chef was brought in to lower the costs of the kitchen, so our quality of food has gone down drastically.

HR refused to reimburse him for the pan he bought.

During the holiday break while I was off, they bought new egg pans, but they were 8 inches instead of our traditional 7. When I filed my receipt, I was told by HR that the pan I bought wouldn’t be reimbursed (I paid 35$ for it). They told me that the hotel is supposed to cover the cost of pans, so too bad, so sad. Ok, fine then. I will use your larger pans for omelettes.

The omelettes just got bigger!

Now, our omelettes are too big for the plates and I have to use more inventory to make the omelettes look like we aren’t skimping on our product. Good thing you guys wouldn’t pay me back for the pan that costs half the price of what you bought the new pans for at a larger size and cost. And now I have a nice egg pan for at home! Whenever Whatever!

Whoever made the decision to buy bigger pans really wasn’t thinking it through.

