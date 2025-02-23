China’s Great Solar Wall Could Provide Power Far Outside Their Capital City

As the warnings from the world’s scientists about climate change get more and more dire, governments everywhere are looking for alternative sources of energy.

They’re doing it so they can cash in more than save the planet, but whatever gets us to the best outcome, I suppose.

Now, China is adding a second “great wall” to their maps – and this one is set to be able to power a good bit of their ever-expanding country.

The plan is to build this wall in the Kubuqi Desert in northwestern China, and it will absolutely transform the landscape. They expect to complete construction on the 3-mile-wide, 250-mile-long monstrosity in 2030.

Yes, it is quite a bit smaller than the actual – or first – Great Wall of China, which stretches for over 13,000 miles, but what this one lacks in length it will make up for in raw power. The solar farm should generate 100 gigawatts of power courtesy of millions of solar panels ready and willing to soak up the desert’s 3100 hours of sunshine every year.

The plant should easily generate enough power to run Beijing, China’s capital city, with more than a little bit left over.

According to local news outlet China Daily, Beijing consumed 135.8 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2023. The Solar Great Wall should generate upwards of 180 billion kilowatts by 2030 – far and away beating its next closest competitor in the country, which churns out just 6.09 kilowatts every year.

This is extra important in China, where a majority of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions originate. Scientists are estimating that this wall could reduce carbon emissions in the area by 31.3 million tons.

Experts also hope the existence of the wall will help prevent further deforestation in the area, and possibly even help with the efforts to green up the space, too. They believe the solar panels could help “fix” the sand by acting as a break for winds that normally move dunes around. This permanent shade could be just what some species of plants need to grow.

There definitely doesn’t seem to be a downside.

Maybe the rest of the world should be taking notes.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.