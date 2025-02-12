Company Would Only Reimburse Travel Expenses For The Shortest Route Taken, So This Man And His Colleagues Came Up With The Best Possible Solution

HR doesn’t always know what’s best, especially when it comes to fieldwork.

Shortest Route? Pay Me Overtime A while back, cars came without GPS and Google Maps app. We got around with printed maps. My job at the time involved a lot of travel. Map quest, or maybe it was Bing Maps, would let you chose the type of route.

This man and his colleagues would always choose the fastest route.

One choice was “fastest.” Another was ” shortest distance.” We always chose fastest, because we have stuff to do. Well, the travel department decided they would only reimburse for the shortest route. In some cases, the shortest route took literally twice as long. Sometimes, even more.

But they had to comply with the travel department to use the shortest route.

Okay, fine. You’ll only pay for the shortest route, so that’s how long the trip will take. Oh, we all drove the fastest route, but we built in time based on the shortest route to have a snack or shop or whatever.

Their overtime increased.

This ended up with an increase in overtime because it was taking oh so long to get to our destinations. By the way, our bosses thought the new policy was trash and were behind our rebellion. After a couple of months, they realized the overtime expense far exceeded any savings in travel reimbursements. The policy was changed to “fastest route” within a few months.

Sometimes you have to comply to prove a point, and that’s kind of what they did. I’m glad it worked out.

They definitely knew how to work smarter instead of working harder.

