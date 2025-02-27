Consumer Advocate Was “Making Fun Of My Boyfriend For Wanting Something Super Sugary, But Ate Her Words When She Compared It To Special K”

It’s hard to make healthy food choices because a lot of unhealthy foods are either too expensive or are unhealthy and marketed as healthy.

It’s confusing and potentially misleading. TikToker @maipie15 is fed up.

“You know what is disgusting about American food?” Maile asks in her video.

“We’re in the cereal aisle and I was making fun of my boyfriend,” she says, because he goes for junk cereals that are widely known to be unhealthy, whereas Maile, whose TikTok profile describes her as “Overcoming Consumerism,” chooses a cereal like Special K.

“So I compared the label [on Special K] to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

“When it came to sugar content, they were pretty much the same, she says looking very annoyed.

“One is literally marketed as a healthier option.” But is it?

Her TikTok bio says this marketing confirms to her, “That we are living in a simulation: led to believe certain things that are actually not true and also slowly making us sick.”

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely, but that doesn’t excuse misleading people.

It’s not that simple. Low sugar items cost more.

It’s fortified with a lot of nutrients and a lot of folks can’t afford to get those nutrients through natural sources.

Now I’m hungry.

There are worse pregnancy cravings.

A lot of people can’t afford whole foods. That’s part of the problem.

