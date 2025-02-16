Costco Business Center Customer Said That She Finds Great Deals On Groceries At The Special Store And Much More

Folks, this is a good hack that we think you’re gonna be happy with!

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers why she thinks shopping at Costco Business Center as opposed to the company’s traditional stores is a good idea.

The woman said that it might be an unpopular opinion, but she finds the best deals at Costco Business Center.

She explained that the store opens earlier than regular Costco locations because they are focused on providing businesses with service.

The woman added that the discounts at the store are solid and there are plenty of items she can freeze dry.

She told viewers that she recently got milk for only 49 cents and she bought a lot of it to turn it into powdered milk.

The TikTokker then showed viewers the large cold room that sells items regular Costco stores don’t.

She added, “The other best part is that there are never any lines here.”

And, FYI, you don’t need a separate membership to shop at these places.

Score!

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual is a big fan.

That’s a hot shopping tip!

