Costco Business Center Customer Said That She Finds Great Deals On Groceries At The Special Store And Much More

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Folks, this is a good hack that we think you’re gonna be happy with!

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers why she thinks shopping at Costco Business Center as opposed to the company’s traditional stores is a good idea.

Source: TikTok

The woman said that it might be an unpopular opinion, but she finds the best deals at Costco Business Center.

She explained that the store opens earlier than regular Costco locations because they are focused on providing businesses with service.

The woman added that the discounts at the store are solid and there are plenty of items she can freeze dry.

Source: TikTok

She told viewers that she recently got milk for only 49 cents and she bought a lot of it to turn it into powdered milk.

The TikTokker then showed viewers the large cold room that sells items regular Costco stores don’t.

She added, “The other best part is that there are never any lines here.”

And, FYI, you don’t need a separate membership to shop at these places.

Score!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@diy_freeze_dry

Costco Business Center is where I always find amazing deals on foods to put in my freeze dryer! Have you been before? #freezedryer #harvestright #fyp #costco #costcofinds #foryoupage #prepper #foodstorage

♬ original sound – Freeze Dry Society

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual is a big fan.

Source: TikTok

That’s a hot shopping tip!

