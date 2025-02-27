Costco Shopper Made A Trip To Find Cheaper Eggs, But The Store Was Sold Out

Eggs are in high demand right now and they’re also pretty darn expensive, in case you haven’t been paying attention…

A TikTokker named Jose found this out firsthand when he went to Walmart and then to Costco to buy some eggs.

Jose said he initially went to a Walmart store to buy a 60-pack of eggs and found out that the store was charging a whopping $40

He said, “There was another customer right there, and he was like, ‘They’re only $18 at Costco. Go there.'”

Jose said he went to Costco but a sign hanging in the refrigerated foods section read, “No More Eggs.”

He told viewers, “I was like, there’s no way they ran out of eggs.”

Jose asked a Costco worker if there were any more eggs in the store and he was told that workers restock eggs at the store every day, but customers were lined up before the store opened to get their hands on them.

He said he got to the Costco store only ten minutes after they opened and he was shocked to learn that they were all sold out.

Jose showed viewers a photo of a customer with a ton of egg cartons on a cart and he said, “The amount of people getting eggs, and then I see this.”

Things are getting dicey out there in the egg department lately…

