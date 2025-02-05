Costco Worker Laughed In A Customer’s Face When He Tried To Get A Store Membership

Who are you laughing at, buddy…?

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks that a Costco employee had the nerve to LOL in his face when he asked him about buying a membership.

The video shows a point-of-view angle of the TikTokker approaching a Costco employee, who asks him, “Where you headed?”

The man replied, “To get a membership.”

The employee couldn’t understand him and asked the man, “Maple ship?”

Once the Costco worker realized he said “membership,” he had a good laugh.

And if you’re wondering why the employee laughed, he did have a good reason: the man who posted the video moved to the U.S. from Scotland and he has a pretty thick accent!

Check out the video.

Drop the attitude, bro!

