February 5, 2025

Costco Worker Laughed In A Customer’s Face When He Tried To Get A Store Membership

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

Who are you laughing at, buddy…?

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks that a Costco employee had the nerve to LOL in his face when he asked him about buying a membership.

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

The video shows a point-of-view angle of the TikTokker approaching a Costco employee, who asks him, “Where you headed?”

The man replied, “To get a membership.”

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

The employee couldn’t understand him and asked the man, “Maple ship?”

Once the Costco worker realized he said “membership,” he had a good laugh.

And if you’re wondering why the employee laughed, he did have a good reason: the man who posted the video moved to the U.S. from Scotland and he has a pretty thick accent!

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

Check out the video.

@scottishintheusa

maple ship

♬ original sound – ScottishInTheUsa

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@scottishintheusa

Drop the attitude, bro!

