Couple Buys Groceries For People Who Live In A Local Shelter, But One Woman From The Shelter Went Way Over The Budget

Doing a charitable act can be tricky sometimes.

When you give too little, they’ll say it’s not enough.

But if you give a lot, they might say it’s too much.

This couple does grocery shopping for random individuals in the local women’s shelter.

They have a limit of $250, but one woman exceeded this limit.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

AITA for creating a bit of a scene at the Grocery Store over a charitable act? About every 3 months, my wife and I call the local women’s shelter (for a referral) so that we can take a young mom and her kids out to buy some groceries. No questions asked and no names. The shelter knows us and what we do.

This man and his wife have a budget of $250.

Usually, it’s a person that is just out of the shelter and has kids. We take them grocery shopping and always let them know that the price limit on the grocery trip is $250. Which is all we budgeted.

The woman they shopped for had a total of $540 worth of groceries.

We don’t walk around the store with the shopper. But this time, she came to the till with $540 in groceries. I politely explained that we can’t afford that because we are helping others. She started to argue with me.

They told her to remove some items, and now, she’s saying they embarrassed her.

Because of the till lineup, we ended up asking her to remove items (unfortunately in front of others). This way, we can get the price down. The shopper was upset, telling me I embarrassed her in front of her kids and others. I felt bad about the whole situation. Thoughts? AITA?

Their generosity is impressive! This shopper was clearly trying to take advantage of the situation.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

No matter how much you give, some will always expect more.

