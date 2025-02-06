Daughter Got A Job To Save Up For Her Own Apartment, But Her Mother Thinks She Should Spend Her Money On Food For Her Siblings Instead

Imagine working two jobs to try to save up to move out of your childhood home.

Then imagine your mom asking you to use that money to pay for food for the family.

That’s the situation the young adult in today’s story is in, and it led to a heated argument.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for telling my mom I shouldn’t have to pay meals for her kids Me and my mom recently gotten into a fight about paying meals for her three kids if I buy myself food since I have a job she says I’m inconsiderate and have no empathy Backstory recently last year my mom quit her job for mental health reasons and I just started working two jobs at the time not for the family just for me to start saving for my own apartment. Meanwhile if I’m buying food for myself I do (not all the time) but sometimes buy them pizza occasionally if she doesn’t feel like cooking and is burnt out or I’ll offer them or my mother some of my food. And if I don’t have enough I’ll buy food for myself but it eat in an area they don’t see me at

Her mom wants her to buy food for everyone all the time.

Here’s where I may be the jerk. We started off the argument calm and casual and then got deeper when she calls me inconsiderate for not buying them food because she says it takes a family to take care of a village. That she will not be here forever and that she wants to make sure the kids will be fine when she isn’t living (mind you the argument is about food) I told her it’s not my responsibility to feed her kids and that it’s her job and responsibility as a parent to feed them and that if she can’t she needs to figure something out so that she can. Also may I add I do occasionally buy her food when I have the money for it and when I’m buying some food with her in the car so aita?

It is the mother’s responsibility to provide food for her family.

If she can’t afford it, there are probably local food banks or government assistance that would help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

