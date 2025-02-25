Dental Board Told This Dentist That He Couldn’t Name His Practice ‘Better Dental’, So He Changed His Last Name To Get Exactly What He Wanted

“You can’t tell me what to do” sums up this story well.

A dentist was told after a complaint that he couldn’t call his practice ‘Better Dental’. So he made an unexpected move to make sure it was legal and that nobody could say a thing.

You can’t call your practice “Better Dental” My son called me with this story. He went to the dentist today and they had changed their name from Better Dental. He asked if they had been bought out and they said: “No… Well, sort of. The ownership has changed. Since Dr. Draper’s not with us any more, we can’t use the name Better Dental.”

“It’s a funny story.” “A few years ago, another dentist complained that the practice was called Better Dental since you’re not supposed to imply you’re better than other dentists without a specific reason.”

This could make competition unfair. But Dr. Draper made sure he could get the edge he wanted.

“The board was going to make him change the name of the practice, but he legally changed his last name to Better and they let him keep the name on his practice.” My son was skeptical, but I checked the Board of Dental Examiners web site and it’s 100% true. David Aller Draper changed his name to David Aller Draper Better and “the Board closed its file and issued no disciplinary action for violation of 21 NCAC 16P.0101(4).”

It’s kinda “loophole defiance” rather than “malicious compliance”, but I think it fits.

Nothing was going to stop this guy from getting what he wanted. Inspirational.

