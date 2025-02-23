Employee Hadn’t Had A Day Off In Two Weeks, And When They Finally Did, The Boss Got Mad That They Refused To Come In

Imagine working for weeks on end without getting a day off work.

You’d probably be pretty excited when you finally had a day off – in fact, you’d probably be ready to protect it at all costs.

That’s the situation in today’s story, but the boss wasn’t very understanding.

Let’s read all the details.

If I only get a day off when I formally schedule “time off” on the company calendar, then I guess I’ll mark “time off” for every weekend for the foreseeable future. I work a service industry adjacent position that requires a flexible schedule. I’ve been fine with this, and take a day or two off when possible. I worked 18 days straight over Christmas, with my first “day off” being New Year’s Eve. I didn’t schedule time off, I just didn’t get scheduled.

The boss wanted OP to work on a day off.

The day before NYE, my boss asked for me to cover a shift. I told him I was going out of town. He allowed it, but when we talked next, he said “I was upset when you said you couldn’t work, because you hadn’t scheduled time off on the schedule. I thought I was going to get a day off finally, so I was disappointed when you told me you weren’t able to help”

She is now scheduling a lot of time off.

I explained since it was both the holiday, and my first day off in over 2 week, I didn’t think I had to officially schedule it as “time off”, but I will in the future. Guess who suddenly has scheduled “time off” for every Saturday and Sunday for the foreseeable future? I’m so done.

It sounds like this company might need more employees if the boss and she are both working for weeks at a time without a single day off!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss might owe her overtime pay.

On call employees should be paid more.

Maybe the boss should’ve put his time off on the schedule.

This person quit when a boss did something similar.

That time off was well deserved!

You have to look out for yourself.

