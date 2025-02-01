Employee Refuses To Share The Code To A Locked Shed With His Coworker, So They Figure It Out Anyway And Hide It From Them

If you needed to access a locked area in order to do your job, it would be important to know the code to unlock the lock. What if your coworker knew the code and refused to share it with you?

It’s be annoying, right?

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the coworker with the code has no idea the other coworker is completely messing with him when it comes to the lock.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t tell me the code? Come open the door for me then At my job, there’s a tight-knit group of people who are qualified to operate the small boats we use to support numerous other jobs. Things like environmental inspections, security checks, seaside pickup and drop offs, and god forbid, oil spills in the local area. This year I finally finished my training and am now a proud member of the team. There’s no pay benefits or anything, but it means I get to drop any other job I’m currently on to go do boat stuff! Especially during the summer, it’s amazing!

Here’s the deal with the Boat Shed…

The small boat team has a very nice shop/garage building separate from the main hangout called the Boat Shed (very original name, I know) filled with supplies, tools, everything you’d need before heading out on the water. Most importantly, they store the life jackets, the prelaunch safety checklists, and the Coast Guard Compliant radios we use for communication in the shed. The shed is kept locked because of all the nice things kept inside, and people will take anything that’s not bolted down if given the chance.

Red isn’t good at sharing information.

On to the main story. Most of the team works the traditional day shift. Me and one other work the night shift. Day shift does most of the work, so night shift doesn’t get a lot of boat time. But when we do it’s almost always me and a coworker we’ll call Red. Red is a nice enough guy, we work well together, but for some reason he adamantly refuses to tell me the combination to the boat shed. It’s not a problem when we work together, but if he’s out sick that day, I can’t get in!

He cracked the code.

That is, until I figured out the code myself. Through trial and error, and a lot of patience, I painstakingly found the correct code. So now I can get in whenever I need to, hooray!

Red doesn’t know he knows.

But then I had a thought. If I tell Red I know the code, life goes on. But if I don’t tell him, then he has to come open the door for me each and every time I need to go in. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.

He’s completely messing with Red!

So for months now, I’ll just find an excuse to get in the shed. “Hey Red, I got my own waterproof jacket, can you let me in the shed to hang it up?” Or “I noticed one of the mooring lines is frayed, can you let me in the shed to get a replacement?” My favorite one is “Red, can you go grab a checklist and a radio for me please? It’s my turn to drive, so I gotta do the checks.” And every time, he goes out and opens the door for me.

Even the manager likes the revenge.

The best part is one night when Red wasn’t there, the boss would come out with me. We go to the boat shed, he offers to get the door, but I tell him no need and open it myself. I’ve complained in the past about Red not telling me the code, and he said he can’t force Red to tell me the code. So now he asks “Did he tell you the code?” I say no and explain my petty revenge. He laughs, calls me an evil genius and we go on with the work. Life is good.

