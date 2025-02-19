Ex Calls For Emotional Support After His Mom Passes, But She Refuses So He Guilt-Trips Her For Being Cold-Hearted

Seven months post-breakup, he still can’t seem to grasp that she’s no longer his emotional crutch.

After a relationship where she did all the heavy lifting, she finally set some boundaries—only to be guilt-tripped when tragedy struck.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not providing emotional support to my Ex I (34f) broke up with my Ex Boyfriend (40m) last June, so a little over 7 months ago. There wasn’t any big blowout reason, the relationship just didn’t work out for me. I put in all the effort while he always provided the bare minimum and at some point I just didn’t feel like taking care of a grown man anymore. It was really hard on him and he kept texting me for a while. I replied politely but also told him he needs to move on. It was just too little too late.

Ah yes, the classic “man realizes he should’ve tried…after getting dumped” routine.

I know I may sound coldhearted but I had my reasons to break up with him and I didn’t really want to stay in constant contact or keep being friends. So yesterday I was out with my siblings and he randomly calls me. I have a tendency to people pleasing so my sister took my phone, rejected the call and texted him that I was unavailable due to being out with them. He texted back asking me to call him when I was available because something bad happened. So I finally grew a spine and told him I couldn’t provide him emotional support and to please understand.

Nothing like an ex who treats you like their unpaid therapist with no office hours.

He then texted me that his mother had passed away and he just needed someone to talk to and how could I be so cold towards him. This is where I might be the a******, because I still did not want to call him and be his emotional support. I just want to stay out of this and as sad as I am for him I don’t want to be involved in this. So am I the a******?

Was it heartless, or just enforcing the breakup he refused to accept?

Pretty much everyone on Reddit is in agreement: She is NOT the AH.

This person says no relationship = not your problem.

This person reiterates his age.

And this person says A+ on the boundaries…now just stick with them.

Breakups are hard—especially when one person refuses to read the memo.

Sometimes you have to be the bad guy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.